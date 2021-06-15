With Hart’s elimination Saturday in the regional softball tournament, the 2020-21 school year of sports came to an end in Oceana County.
When it was over, I of course felt some sense of sadness, as I do every year when the last team of the academic year’s season ends. (While slower summers absolutely have their perks, this job is so much more fun, if time-consuming, when local teams are in action.)
This year, though, that sense of sadness was tempered by a much stronger feeling — one of gratitude. I was, and am, so grateful that we got a 2020-21 sports season, one that, for me, started at Calvary Christian (for Hesperia’s cross-country meet) and ended at Calvin Christian (for Hart’s softball regional). Hiccups and all, the school year played out far better than I hoped it would when the COVID-19-induced sports shutdown went into effect in March 2020.
Without this season, how much would we have missed? We saw Montague football win a state championship, in January, no less. We saw Hart softball make history with its first-ever district title, and the wrestling and girls basketball teams continued their impressive runs of postseason success. In one of my more personally memorable weeks, I made round trips to Maple City (twice) and Kalamazoo on three consecutive days to follow those two squads. And those are just the things that come immediately to mind.
None of those amazing things could have happened without you. No matter which role you played, you played some part in helping us have a sports year. So thank you.
Thank you, first and foremost, to the high school athletes themselves. I can’t begin to understand how big a hit it is to lose many of the various trappings of high school life for a year-plus at an age where so few of us have it all together. And yet, you did the work. You stayed ready to play even when there didn’t seem like there was hope — and once there was, you did all the things you needed to do to stay on the field.
Yes, there were hiccups. Shelby and Walkerville volleyball had to withdraw from the state tournament due to positive tests. A mid-November shutdown delayed the winter sports season by three months and turned it into a six-week sprint. Once coronavirus tests became compulsory to compete, several teams had to quarantine at some point or another, creating an uneven spring season highlighted by reschedules and cancellations.
Those hiccups, though, were inevitable as the coronavirus raged nationwide through the winter, and as vaccines were not readily available to those of high school age until the spring season was already well underway. When those hiccups did come, teams were mostly impressive in how they dealt with them.
Thank you to the coaches. Every time I spoke to a coach during the shutdown, I could count on hearing some version of ‘I just want to be there for the kids’. As tough as it was being a high school kid this year, it can’t have been much easier being an adult responsible for those kids, especially one that didn’t always have the answers when they were sometimes slow to come. Other than the players themselves, I can’t imagine anyone wanted a season more than the coaches. As with the players, the coaches were instrumental in setting an atmosphere of doing the things needed to get on the field or the court.
Thank you to the parents, who were the first — and because of the shutdowns, sometimes only — in-person support system for their young athletes. I have two young sons myself, and I can imagine how difficult it can be to deal with when young people are frustrated and lack any seeming incentive to do the things we want or need them to do.
Thank you to school staff, to officials, and to event personnel who navigated an unprecedented school year of disruption with aplomb. Particularly when the six-week sprint of a winter sports season was put on, there was a question if there would be enough personnel to put on all the events. To the best of my knowledge, every local event went off without a hitch, though, and I’m certain it can’t have been as easy as it looked.
Last but not least, thank you to the MHSAA. I wrote a column last summer commending the organization for giving sports a chance when it might have been the easy call to close up shop for a year. I believed in my heart that it was the right call, and a school year later, I’m so glad they stuck it out.
As with everything since, things haven’t always been easy, but two things stuck with me throughout the shutdown. One, the MHSAA always, always, always prioritized the kids. They repeatedly put public pressure on state leaders to allow them to go forward with sports, citing data showing it was safe to do so, and even if it meant compromising elsewhere, the goal was always to get kids back on the field. Two, the organization was as transparent as possible. There was no being cagey when media members wanted to know something during a Zoom call. They told us how they thought things could work and whether it was possible to do those things within the restrictions they faced. That made it much easier for us to inform our readers of what was going on and what to expect.
With vaccines now available to anyone who wants them and coronavirus numbers plunging nationwide, there’s good reason to believe the 2020-21 school year, unprecedented as it was, will not be repeated. And that’s a good thing.
But I’ll never forget how hard everyone worked to get this sports year off the ground. I can’t imagine what I would have done without it. Because of that, I can never say thank you enough.