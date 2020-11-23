Local golfer Tom Fox made an unusual bit of history at Oceana Golf Club on Nov. 7, making what is believed to be the course’s first-ever hole-in-one in the month of November. (Play at the course has now ended for the season.)
Fox, playing with his wife Mari Fox, his league partner Mike Brown and Mike’s wife Kathy Brown, hit a hole-in-one on the sixth hole at Oceana, from 170 yards out. He used a 4 wood for the ace.
It was the first November ace at the course, but not the first ace for Fox, who has twice previously hit holes-in-one at Oceana, once on the sixth hole and once on the eighth.