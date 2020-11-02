BUCKLEY — Both Hart cross-country teams carried #1 rankings into the postseason, and both backed it up Saturday by earning regional championships at Buckley.
The regional title is the fifth straight for the Pirate girls and the fourth in a row for the boys. Shelby's Emma Soelberg also qualified for the state meet as an individual.
Hart's girls outscored Benzie Central 22-61 for the top spot and had the top four finishers in the regional race. Alyson Enns, in her first regional, won the race easily with a time of 18:12.5. Audrey Enns finished in second place with a time of 18:41.7, and Savannah Ackley took third in a time of 18:49.8. Lynae Ackley placed fourth in a time of 18:52.0. Layla Creed rounded out Hart's scoring by placing 13th in a time of 20:28.98.
Soelberg, an individual regional qualifier, took 10th place in the girls' race with a time of 20:13.4 to punch her ticket to the state meet. The top seven placers outside of the qualifying teams earned state finals qualifications.
Also racing from the county were Becci Castillo of Hesperia, who finished in 25th (21:37.7), and Lindsey Trantham of Shelby, who was 40th (22:42.3). Both were seniors, so Saturday was their final high school race.
The boys' race was closer, but the Pirates outscored runner-up McBain by a 40-62 margin and had three top-10 finishers.
Alex Enns led the Pirates, coming in second place. It was only the fourth time this season Enns did not win in a race. He did, however, set a season-best time of 16:10.6.
Also in the top 10 for Hart were Spencer VanderZwaag, who finished sixth (16:56.7), and Wyatt Dean, who took seventh (16:59.6). Clayton Ackley finished 12th (17:14.1), and Hart's fifth scorer was Noah Bosley, who placed 14th (17:21.5).
Shelby's two regional qualifiers, Tanner Soelberg and Isaac Scouten, placed 32nd and 34th respectively. Soelberg's time was 18:05.8, and Scouten's was 18:09.1.
For Hesperia, Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly finished in 42nd (18:47.4), and Stephen Priese finished 55th (19:19.2). A senior, Sturtevant-Roesly concluded his high school career in the regionals.