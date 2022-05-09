Hesperia came out firing early in game two of Friday's Central State Activities Association doubleheader against Lakeview, but couldn't make enough plays to win a high-scoring game, losing 11-10. The Wildcats dominated game one, 10-0.
In the eventful nightcap, Hesperia scored eight times in the first two innings, but Lakeview was right there after a seven-run top of the second inning, due largely to Panther errors. All of the 10 runs Lakeview scored were unearned due to eight errors.
Neither team scored again until the sixth, when Lakeview seized the lead for good with three more runs. Hesperia tried to rally in the seventh, but fell just short.
Kohen Heckman had four hits, two of them doubles, and drove in two runs in the defeat. Armando Escobedo had three hits, including a double, and scored three times. Sam Gager had two hits and two RBI.
In game one, Hesperia managed three hits, one each by Blake Sayer, Hunter Billman and Anderson Boes. Lakeview broke that one open with a seven-run fifth inning.