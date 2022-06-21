Three county diamond stars earned all-conference first team nods this season, one from each of the teams who completed the season.
In the West Michigan Conference, Shelby’s Joseph Hayes and Hart’s Kory Charron were honored. While neither was selected as a pitcher — Charron was listed as an outfielder and Hayes earned the at-large position — each of their work on the mound likely helped cement their all-WMC position.
Charron was the Pirates’ fireman, called upon in relief when the Pirates needed it, and also started a lot of games. The senior was one of the Pirates’ top boppers at the plate, too. He got the biggest hit of the Pirates’ season, a game-tying two-run double against Evart in the district semifinals in a game Hart went on to win. He also had the team’s only hit in the finals.
Hayes joined Lalo Garcia in a Tigers’ pitching staff that was more often than not up to the task against anyone in the WMC, even though the team’s offense couldn’t help them get many victories. Hayes had a standout effort on the mound in a game against Ravenna, permitting only one run in a 1-0 defeat.
Hesperia’s Travis Kurtz was the third all-conference first teamer in the county, picking up Central State Activities Association Silver accolades after an excellent season at the plate. Kurtz got three hits in the Panthers’ one-run win over Manistee in the Ken Smith tournament championship game and got the win on the mound in the first game that same day, against Shelby.
Kurtz’s teammate Hunter Billman picked up honorable mention honors in the league. Billman was a steady presence behind the plate and had some key performances for the Panthers, including a three-hit game in a win over Lakeview. Like Hayes, he was selected to the Marsh Field All-Star game.