A trio of Walkerville Wildcats topped the list of county honorees on the all-West Michigan D League cross-country teams this season, each making the first team.
Alex Sheehy won the WMD individual boys' championship this season for the Wildcats and was the lone county runner to make the boys first team. Alex's sister Julie made the girls first team, and Zamorah De La Paz, who joined the team midseason, also made the first team.
Also from the county, Pentwater's Abie VanDuinen, who qualified for the state meet this season, was named to the WMD boys' second team. Walkerville's Aaron Ashbrook received honorable mention.