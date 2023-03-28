Finishing a season 31-5 and champions of your conference, district and region is bound to turn some heads. Hart’s head wrestling coach Elijah Flores turned more than a few heads in his first season at the helm of the Pirates’ program and for his efforts was named Division 3’s Regional Coach of the Year.
The Regional Coach of the Year awards are presented each year by the Michigan Wrestling Association (MWA). Flores was one of eight coaches selected in D3 for the award joining fellow West Michigan Conference Whitehall’s Collin and Justin Zeerip as recipients in 2023.
Flores found success in his inaugural campaign, leading the Pirates to an appearance in the Team State Finals where they fell in the first round to Dundee. Hart also qualified six wrestlers for the Individual State Finals – none of those who qualified placed however.
Shelby’s Forrest Courtright was also honored, being named one of D3’s Regional Assistant Coach of the Year. The Tigers were pitted against Hart in the District Tournament, ultimately finishing in second behind the Pirates. Shelby did qualify one wrestler in Nick Cano for the state competition in 2023. Cano placed eighth, earning All-State honors for the Tigers.