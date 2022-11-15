Each year following Michigan’s state cross country finals at Michigan International Speedway, a final meet is held that pins top runners against each other regardless of division. The Michigan Meet of Champions held its competition once again on Saturday and Hart’s Jessica Jazwinski came out on top.
Jazwinski, a sophomore for Hart, has blown through every race she’s competed in this year placing first in all but one with an individual stat title being her most recent accomplishment. That changed when she took the course at Shepherd High School next to competition from every division across the state.
An invitation to the Michigan Meet of Champions is a top honor for cross country athletes, but Jazwinski (16:47.3) capitalized on her opportunity, blazing to a first place finish that beat out the next closest competitor by 13 seconds. That was just the beginning of what she accomplished to close out one of the most dominant seasons for a Hart runner in recent memory.
Along with the honor of taking first place, Jazwinski now owns Hart’s school record for fastest time, and also set a new course record at Shepherd. She now ranks No. 7 in the nation.
Competing alongside Jazwinski for Hart was Clayton Ackley. Ackley (15:27.7) finished in 11th place and broke his own school record.
Pentwater’s Abie VanDuinen (17:32.7) also ran, competing in the Elite Open race and placing 137th.