In what proved to be an usual week for Hart’s girls basketball team, the Pirates came out 3-0 with wins over White Cloud, Morley Stanwood and Ravenna. Two games in a week is something the Pirates have done all year, but adding another can greatly disrupt the flow of a team and add exhaustion to the mix.

That disrupted flow and a bit of exhaustion may have contributed to the Pirates’ slow start against Ravenna on Thursday, but more likely it was the unique starting lineup they employed. On a night where seniors were honored, Hart’s head coach Travis Rosema opted to let his seniors see the floor first. That meant sitting usual starters like Abby Hicks and Addi Hovey.

“That (an extended week of games) may have played a part in the slower start, but tonight was our senior night. We were celebrating them and we started them, which hasn’t happened all year,” Rosema said. “We didn’t apply the defensive pressure we normally do and they (Ravenna) were able to get the looks they wanted.”

The first quarter was hotly contested with the all-senior lineup, but it was Chloe Coker who shined with five quick points, a big reason Hart was up 11-7 after that period.

Hicks and Hovey found their way into the game in the second quarter, but it didn’t come without some struggles. The two did not score a single point, going 0/6 on free throws between them. Luckily, Aspen Boutell (18 points, 5 assists, 4 steals) came alive in the second quarter, scoring all nine of the Pirates’ points. Unfortunately, Ravenna was right there with them and went to halftime trailing 20-19.

The second half seemed like it might see Hart’s offensive struggles continue, with the Pirates experiencing three empty possessions to start. From then on however, it was all Hart. Mariana VanAgtmael opened the lid with a three-pointer before the Pirates went on a 14-2 run to close out the third quarter. Hicks (11 points, 6 steals, 5 assists) was a large part of that, recording seven points in that stretch.

“I wish I knew (what changed in the second half). That way next time we start slow I know what to do,” Rosema joked. “I think they shared the ball better and instead of one or two passes before the shot, they got four or five. In the fourth quarter we were trying to get it into Addi, but we ended up – by accident – going five out (five players along the three point arc) and opening up the driving lanes. We never practice that and we saw what Addi can do when she gets hot.”

Hovey (15 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) scored 13 points in the fourth quarter alone, pushing the Pirates lead out to an insurmountable 65-29 advantage by the end.

For Hart, the three-game win streak within the same week is nice, but it’s nothing compared to the nine-game streak they are on as a whole. The Pirates pushed their record out to 13-2 overall with the win and notched their eighth in-conference win (8-0 in West Michigan Conference Rivers Division).

The slow start and a bit of slow play was all worth it for Rosema. He allowed his seniors to take the spotlight, a group who has given him so much over the years.

“This is a special group and every senior group is special. I cut my teeth and heart with them,” Rosema said. “I came to Hart and wasn’t coaching anywhere. These girls were fourth graders and we went down to Hoop City. I have a special bond with them and they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to.

“Six West Michigan Conference championships, four district titles, five regional titles and five state championships. A lot of those are runners in Hart, but looking up at the banners here, these girls have had a lasting impact.”