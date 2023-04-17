Abe VanDuinen is still a junior at Pentwater, yet he’s breaking records that have been set at the school for over half a century.
With spring sports still in the first few weeks of competition, VanDuinen has been setting a torrid hot pace. It was just two weeks ago that the Falcons track team started their outdoor season at the Manistee Early Bird meet. That day VanDuinen rolled past the school’s record in the 3200m run.
VanDuinen ran that race in 10:19.80, beating the mark that was set by his current teammate Mitchel Daniels. When head coach Erika Fatura spoke on VanDuinen’s potential at the start of this season, she knew what the Falcons’ star was capable of.
“Abe already set a school record in his very first meet. He broke the 3200 meter record in a time of 10:19.80 and is looking to break the 1600 record,” Fatura said. “He and his sister Anna VanDuinen have been training hard all winter and it really shows.”
Flash forward and VanDuinen just broke that record in the 1600m race, squeezing past Jeff Gebott’s 4:42 mark with a time of 4:40.48. That record was set in 1966, marking 57 years before it was broken by VanDuinen.