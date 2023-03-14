BIG RAPIDS – Hart’s epic unbeaten season came to a close on Friday when No. 2 seed Cadillac strolled to a 56-32 win in the District Finals.
The Pirates started the night off as they usually do, dishing the ball to Parker Hovey and letting him control the pace of the game. Hovey notched four quick points to start the first stanza, but Cadillac responded with a pair of three pointers that netted them a 8-4 lead midway through the first quarter.
Hart’s Diego Escamilla and Wyatt Dean each found a three-pointer of their own early, but Cadillac matched those to bring their total to four made field-goals from beyond the arc. The Vikings entered the second quarter already ahead 17-12.
“When (Cadillac) started hitting their shots from deep, it made it extremely difficult. We had to start guarding them man-to-man,” Hart Head Coach Nick Bronsema said. “They’re fantastic.”
After trading shots in the second, the Pirates pushed Cadillac into foul trouble – entering the bonus with five minutes still remaining in the half. Unfortunately, they only made it to the line once as their offense went quiet.
Cadillac responded with two more connections from deep and by the buzzer, they led Hart 36-22.
The third quarter saw the pace of the game slow way down with just 11 combined points recorded between the two teams. A big part of that for Hart was the lack of court-time for Hovey after the senior picked up his fourth foul just three minutes in.
Hovey (14 points) would re-enter the game in the fourth quarter, only to have his night permanently ended two minutes into the final period. Already behind 15 points at that time, Hart’s hopes of winning the game were all but lost.
“Parker is adamant about playing to the last second. He wanted our seniors to play to the last second,” Bronsema said. “It’s tough that we’re losing him, but he’s left such a mark on the younger kids that I’m excited to see who the next Parker could be.”
The Pirates would go on to record just five points to Cadillac’s 14, pushing them behind further.
Hart ended their season at 23-1, but can hold their head high after competing in a rough D2 District that featured four conference champions (Big Rapids, Cadillac, Hart and Ludington).