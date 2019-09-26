MONTAGUE — The start of the first game of Hart’s West Michigan Conference battle against league favorite Montague Tuesday was everything the Pirates could have wanted. The team was flying around making plays, extending volleys and checking off every box that could lead to an upset. Hart led by two points, 10-8.

Then the Wildcats put a stop to it, scoring 12 straight points and never allowing Hart to threaten again. Montague won the match 25-15, 25-14, 25-17.

Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said it wasn’t difficult to figure out where it went wrong.

“We stopped talking, absolutely,” VanSickle said. “That’s something we’ve really been working on. When we talk and communicate, we play well together, and when we don’t, we get finger-pointing and we play (badly).

“They feed off each other so much, and it’s such a mental sport, so when one person gets down and mad at themselves, the girls feed off that, and it kind of (snowballs). Struggling to rein them in to pick each other up instead of tear each other down instead of point fingers is something that we lack. It’s something we’re working on.”

Hart entered the match confident, coming off a strong showing at the Onekama Invitational, and looked it in the early going of game one. However, the Wildcats responded with a 4-0 run to force an early Hart timeout, and the run didn’t stop after the break.

VanSickle said the team has emphasized performing better in the first games of matches. When the first game Tuesday went badly, Hart was unable to recover.

The Pirates got some solid effort at the net, especially from Autumn Sharrow, who had three blocks and three kills, but when Montague was able to fire balls around the middle hitters, there was little Hart could do to slow them down.

“We had a little more than 50 percent digging, but not a lot (more),” VanSickle said. “Our digging and back-row play, sometimes I think they rely too much on the blockers. (They think), ‘They’re getting it, they’re getting it,’ and then they don’t.”

Nicole Rockwell had a solid defensive game, with 14 digs, but Montague got a dominant performance from Reilly Murphy, who hit for a .710 average and had 23 kills.

VanSickle said as the season continues, the Pirates need to stay strong and go back to the successes they have had earlier in the season, including that Onekama meet and an early-season WMC win over Mason County Central.

“Tapping into that and watching some game film and seeing that we can actually do it, kind of get us back in that mindset of, it’s not over, and not giving up,” VanSickle said.