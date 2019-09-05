HART — Hart finally got a chance to play volleyball last Wednesday, and after a slow start, it took advantage of that chance.

The Pirates, who unlike most teams in the state did not play a tournament on the opening weekend of the season, played its opener against Pentwater, and they bounced back from a game one loss to come away with a 22-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20 win over the young Falcons.

“It definitely felt good to get that first one,” Hart coach Amanda VanSickle said. “We started out slow. That first set, we had six missed serves. That puts the whole tone of the game down. We came back and we were missing less serves and we just kind of found that groove. It’s fun when you’re doing well. That’s what their comment was.”

The Pirates earned a close win in game two and then played their best ball of the night early in game three, grabbing a big early lead. Pentwater made a small run later in the game with Terra Cluchey at the service line, but nothing came of it and the Pirates had a 2-1 lead in games.

Hart led throughout in game four but wasn’t able to shake the Falcons easily. The game was tight from the start before a late surge created a lead Pentwater couldn’t erase.

The Pirates looked cohesive, if not explosive, on offense, and one bright spot was that Autumn Sharrow did not have to carry the load herself. While she led the team with 12 kills, Cassidy Copenhaver also had eight, and Avery Beachum chipped in seven. On defense, Lili VanGelderen had a team high 15 digs.

“I definitely have the hitters in the front row to spread that wealth and keep them guessing, for sure,” VanSickle said.

Pentwater, meanwhile, struggled with its serving, misfiring on 12 attempts, which was a huge factor.

“Our serving was not where we expect it to be soon, and it wasn’t even where we expected it to be tonight,” Pentwater coach Dale Hazekamp, who is co-coaching the team with Kerry Newberg this season, said.

Another issue, one expected of a team that is still young and inexperienced, is that on-court communication wasn’t great. It started out well, Hazekamp said, in the opening game, but progressively faded. He expects it to improve, specifically as new setter Haidyn Adams acquires more experience.

“We have a setter who’s a sophomore and hasn’t played volleyball before, so she is still working into that and is not as aggressive as if we had a senior setter who had played tons of volleyball,” Hazekamp said. “That sometimes causes communication difficulties.”

Until the rest of the team catches up, the onus falls on Cluchey and Jhordan Miller-Rowe, the teams’ two veterans, to bring the rest of the team along. Cluchey had 11 kills and 16 digs to pace the Falcons, and Miller-Rowe posted six kills and 10 digs. Cluchey also had a pair of aces.

“They’re all expected to (communicate),” Hazekamp said. “They’ve played the most volleyball and they’re our two best players at this point. Jhordan was not nearly as vocal last year, and not nearly as positive...Last year she would’ve closed up. This year she didn’t. She kept talking, especially to the younger girls....giving them some positive feedback. She’s really stepped up in that way.”

Hart, meanwhile, communicated well on the floor, VanSickle said.

“The fourth set, we were definitely moving more, following the ball to the line and making better calls,” VanSickle said.

The Pirates hope to capitalize on the strong opener to have a better season than last year. They already have a head start, as VanSickle has had the off-season to prepare her team, and now that she no longer has to coach the varsity and the JV (Carrie Kaminski has been brought in to do the latter), she hopes continuity will lead to better results.

“I think it definitely boosts our morale,” VanSickle said. “Coming in and getting this win, it boosts their self-confidence and gives them a good start. Volleyball is such a mental game and to have that mental confidence is good.”