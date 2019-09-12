WHITEHALL — Hart showed Tuesday that it can be in games with the best of the West Michigan Conference. Now, after a three-game loss to Whitehall, the Pirates need to move to a point where they win those games.

Hart was right there in each of the three games of a 25-19, 25-14, 25-22 loss to the Vikings, but each time let them get away. The biggest culprit, from coach Amanda VanSickle’s seat, was a lack of communication, as well as Whitehall turning up the heat with its swings.

“Communication kind of got to us,” VanSickle said. “Whitehall actually started hitting. They didn’t hit much (in the first game), they did a lot of tips.

“In the second set, they started really hitting them down at us. We weren’t in the right spot. We weren’t talking or moving like we should. That definitely caught up to us.”

Hart (3-3-1, 1-1 WMC) got off to a good start in the second game, leading by as many as four points at 12-8. However, things fell apart quickly as Whitehall outscored the Pirates 17-2 the rest of the game.

“We just got in that funk where they kept swinging at us,” VanSickle said. “It’s such a mental sport, and once they miss that one, it’s hard for them to say, I can get the next one.”

Game three, too, started well for Hart, which seized a 6-1 lead. However, again the Vikings responded, taking the lead at 12-11. The score was tied at 13, 14, 15 and 16, but eventually Whitehall took the lead and never gave it up.

VanSickle said Hart is showing improvement in getting to the right spots on defense, but still has some work to do.

“We’re getting there,” VanSickle said. “We’re much faster than we used to be. But it’s got a ways to go. They know where they need to be, they’re just late getting there and getting those digs.”

Another factor Hart has to improve, VanSickle said, is its collective self-confidence when going against one of the WMC’s best.

“The girls said that at school, everyone was saying, ‘You’re going to lose to Whitehall,’” VanSickle said. “We had to break that mentality, (so they knew) we can play with them. At the timeout, they were like, ‘We’re playing with Whitehall. We can do this.’ Just switching that mindset from, we’re always the losing team to, actually, we can do this.”

Autumn Sharrow had another solid game in the front line, collecting five blocks and leading the team in kills, with three. Finley Kistler notched six assists. Morgan Rought had three kills.