Ludington Daily News reports

PENTWATER — Pentwater’s varsity volleyball team defeated Brethren, 25-17, 25-12, 25-12, in West Michigan D League play Thursday in Pentwater.

“The girls played really well on the floor for their first home match,” said Pentwater coach Kerry Newberg. “Terra (Cluchey) and Jhordan (Miller-Rowe) played well offensively and defensively and Mika (Hugo) had some key blocks for us tonight.

“We were able to take control of the match with our defense tonight.”

Pentwater (3-2, 2-0 WMD) stayed unbeaten in league play.

Miller-Rowe paced the offense with an impressive 17 kills, and Cluchey added 12. On defense, it was Cluchey taking the lead, earning 15 digs, and Miller-Rowe chipped in 13. Hugo added 10 digs. Makaylah Cornelisse racked up 34 assists, and Cluchey served up six aces.