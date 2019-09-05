SHELBY — Shelby coach Tom Weirich has been looking since preseason practices began for a clear sign his team has put last season’s struggles behind it.

The Tigers had already gotten off to a promising start, but Tuesday they gave the clearest indication yet that this is a different team, pushing West Michigan Conference favorite Montague to its limit in a four-game battle before falling short, 26-24, 25-9, 23-25, 25-22.

Even though the Tigers’ statistical numbers weren’t pretty — their hitting percentage was in the negatives, meaning they scored more points for Montague than for themselves — Shelby used good old-fashioned guts to stay in the match, extending points long enough to let Montague make mistakes, which the Wildcats did.

“Some of our conversations at timeouts were, we have to make sure they touch the ball so they have a chance to make mistakes as well,” Weirich said. “Whether they have a positive or negative kill percentage, even if they’re hitting .300, that means they’re not hitting .700. It’s in our favor if we keep the ball in play. There’s times we just didn’t do that. Some of it was passing, some was setting, some was hitting. If we put those things together, we’ll be a dangerous team, I think, down the road.”

Game one was a tough one to take for Shelby, which led several times, including at 23-22, but was unable to put the game away. The last seven points were all scored on errors, with Montague eking out the win. That led into game-two struggles, and Montague rolled to the win there to put the sweep into play. The Wildcats then raced to a 15-8 lead, and Weirich called timeout.

“I said, we have to decide if we’re going to be the 25-8 team or the 26-24 team,” Weirich said. “We proved we could be either one of them. We have to decide if we’re going to do little things that will make our team better.”

The message went through, and the Tigers rallied from down 20-13 to steal the third game and extend the match. While the Tigers never led late in the fourth game, trailing almost wire to wire, they were down just 23-22 before Montague put it away.

Despite the loss, Weirich knows this is a marathon, not a sprint, and he saw a team that took some serious strides; scoring 22 points in a game three times against Montague is no mean feat.

“Our conversation in the locker room just now was to let that burn for a while, let it hurt, don’t get used to losing,” Weirich said. “I don’t think they’re going to do as much losing as we did last year. Maybe we’ve turned a corner a little bit. Montague is a solid team and we scored 22 points on them three times. You’ll win a lot of those matches if you score 22 points.”

Senior Sharon Josephson was the Tigers’ top performer Tuesday, leading the team in digs (20), kills (10) and aces (two). Kendall Zoulek added 19 digs. Lauren Dean had 12 assists.

On a night the offense wasn’t performing, the Shelby defense performed solidly. Freshman Morgan Weirich joined Josephson and Zoulek in double digits in digs with 10. The Tigers don’t have the type of top-level sure-thing attacker they once did when Jaren Smith and McKenna Peters roamed the court, so that makes defense even more important.

“I think our defense is solid right now, and it makes our offense a little better,” Weirich said.

The next move for Shelby is this weekend’s Mount Pleasant Invitational, and a key WMC match against Ravenna will follow next week — another big opportunity to showcase the team’s growth.