WALKERVILLE — Walkerville lost its season-opening doubleheader to Mason County Eastern Monday afternoon, both games ending by mercy rule.
The first game was a 16-1 MCE win, according to the Ludington Daily News, and the second game's score was not reported.
The Wildcats struggled to find the plate at the pitcher's mound, leading to several MCE walks. The Cardinals also collected a slew of hits, including an inside-the-park home run by James Drake.
Walkerville's lone run of the opener came when Angel Santillan-Lopez hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice with runners on first and third. The Wildcats had two hits in the game, the most impressive of which was a ringing double to right center field by Jesus Santillan-Lopez.
In the nightcap, Walkerville managed one hit off Drake.
"Walkerville is pretty young. It was a good game to get a lot of baserunners and it gave good practice for baserunning," MCE coach Ward Stever told the Ludington Daily News.