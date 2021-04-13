CUSTER — Walkerville got back on the baseball field Monday at Mason County Eastern. The results were not what the Wildcats hoped, with losses by scores of 11-1 and 26-5. However, just being on the diamond was a win.
"The boys came out and gave it their all," Wildcats' coach Adam Ballien said. "I was very pleased with their effort...The boys shook off a lot of rust. We now know what we need to work on so it's back to work before our next game."
Alex Sheehy took the mound for game one, throwing, Ballien said, four strong innings with a few strikeouts before Jared Lopez finished the game on the hill. Connor Shafer, making his first varsity appearance, took the mound for game two.
"Connor Shafer showed a lot of promise," Ballien said.