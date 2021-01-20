Walkerville’s boys basketball team showed flashes of brilliance last season, and hope to extend those flashes a little bit longer in 2021.
The Wildcats played two very good games in defeat against West Michigan D League champion Pentwater last season, the second of which was the teams’ district showdown the first week of March.
No one could’ve dreamed when that game went final that Walkerville would still be waiting to get on the court 10 months later.
“Obviously all players and coaches are frustrated with not being able to start yet,” Wildcats’ coach Lee Oomen said. “Hopefully things start to get better soon so we can move on from this pandemic and let these kids enjoy sports again.”
Walkerville lost two of its better players to graduation off last season’s team, as leading scorer Shane Achterhof and Matthew Ashbrook have departed. However, Walkerville does bring back Alex Sheehy, who had a solid season last year, and Jesus Santillan came on strong late in the year for Walkerville. Both players will be key to any Wildcat success this winter.
“I expect to see a lot of good things out of returning players from last year’s roster,” Oomen said. “I think they will all contribute together to make us better than we were last year, as we have some good senior leadership on our roster.”
Jared Lopez, Mason Simpson and Bryce Masterman are also among the Wildcat returnees this year.
The open question for Walkerville revolves around ballhandling, as Achterhof was the main point guard last year. The Wildcats will have to find a player who is up to that challenge.
The WMD should be a tough battle this year. The top squads from last season, including Pentwater, should again be the top threats, but Oomen is hopeful his team can make its presence felt in the league race. Baldwin and Mason County Eastern will be among the top teams in the conference as well.
“I feel we can play with them this year, and compete in the conference as well,” Oomen said.