CUSTER — Walkerville didn’t have an answer for Mason County Eastern’s Eli Shoup in the second half as the Cardinals earned a 53-41 West Michigan D League victory Wednesday in Custer.
Shoup scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the second half in pushing the Cardinals to a 30-17 scoring edge over the final two quarters.
Alex Sheehy had 11 first half points for Walkerville, and the Wildcats owned a 24-23 lead at the break. Sheehy cooled, scoring four points the rest of the way for a team-high 15 points.
Wyatt Crawford’s long-range shooting helped to keep the Cardinals close to Walkerville in the first half. He connected on three second-quarter three-pointers, and the barrage was part of five three-pointers hit by Eastern in the first half.
Shoup also had 14 rebounds to complete the double-double. James Drake had seven rebounds to go with four points. Crawford had six assists and two steals.
WALKERVILLE (41) Sheehy 6 0-0 15, Jo. Lopez 3 0-1 7, Simpson 2 1-2 5, Santillan 2 0-2 6, Ja. Lopez 3 0-0 6, De La Paz 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 1-5 41.
MASON CO. EASTERN (53) C. Shoup 4 0-0 9, Stever 3 1-2 8, Crawford 5 0-1 14, Troost 0 1-2 1, Drake 2 0-0 4, E. Shoup 8 1-2 17. Totals 22 3-8 53.
Walkerville.....11 13 10 7 — 41
MC Eastern.... 6 17 18 12 — 53
Three-point goals — Walkerville 6 (Sheehy 3, Jo. Lopez, Santillan 2), Mason Co. Eastern 6 (C. Shoup, Stever, Crawford 4). Total fouls — Walkerville 12, Mason Co. Eastern 10.