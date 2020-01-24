Today

Periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening then remaining overcast overnight. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later in the day. Some rain may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.