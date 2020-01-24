WALKERVILLE — Walkerville lost a tough battle in West Michigan D League action Wednesday against Manistee Catholic, 61-46.
Bryce Masterman led Walkerville (3-6, 2-6 WMD) with 13 points, Shane Achterhof contributed 10 and Jesus Santillan added eight.
MANISTEE CATHOLIC (61) Barnett 10 3-3 29, Mikolajczak 7 0-0 14, Johnson 2 3-3 8, Pierce 2 0-0 4, Luna 1 0-0 2, Stickney 1 0-0 2, Maddox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 6-6 61.
WALKERVILLE (46) Masterman 5 0-0 13, Mendoza 1 0-0 2, Sheehy 1 0-0 2, Jo. Lopez 2 2-2 8, Santillan 4 0-0 8, Ja. Lopez 1 1-3 3, Achterhof 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 3-5 46.
Manistee Cath....21 16 7 17 — 61
Walkerville..........14 14 8 10 — 46
Three-point goals—Manistee Catholic 7 (Barnett 6, Johnson), Walkerville 6 (Masterman 2, Jo. Lopez 2, Achterhof 2). Total fouls — Manistee Catholic 7, Walkerville 10.