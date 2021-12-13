Walkerville couldn't slow down a fast-paced Mason County Eastern offense Thursday night, and the Wildcats lost their home opener 85-36.
The visiting Cardinals racked up 50 first-half points against Walkerville and led 50-18 at halftime. The Wildcats alternated scoring 11 and seven points in the four quarters of play.
Fischer Brondstetter led the Wildcats (0-2, 0-1 West Michigan D League) with 15 points and Collin Chase added 13. In all, Walkerville scored 27 of its 36 points on three-point shots.
MASON CO. EASTERN (85) C. Shoup 9 3-4 23, Wing 2 1-2 5, Drake 0 1-4 1, Howe 2 0-0 5, E. Shoup 13 0-0 26, Crawford 9 0-0 21, Hamilton 2 0-2 4. Totals 37 5-12 85.
WALKERVILLE (36) Chase 5 0-0 13, Santillan 2 0-2 6, Brondstetter 6 0-0 15, De La Paz 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 0-2 36.
M.C. Eastern....21 29 23 12 — 85
Walkerville........11 7 11 7 — 36
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Eastern 6 (C. Shoup 2, Howe, Crawford 3), Walkerville 9 (Chase 3, Santillan 2, Brandsetter 3). Total fouls — Mason Co. Eastern 4, Walkerville 6.