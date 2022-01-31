WALKERVILLE — It wasn’t the outcome Walkerville fans wanted when the Wildcats took the floor for their homecoming game Friday night.
The Wildcats struggled immediately after tip-off in a 70-30 loss to West Michigan D League opponent Brethren. Shots were not falling on the offensive side of the court and defensively, the Bobcats’ frontcourt posed a daunting task.
“They were killing us in the first quarter with inside shots,” Walkerville head coach Lee Oomen said. “We weren’t hitting our shots. We worked the ball and got a lot of open looks, we just couldn’t make them. We’ve got to put the ball in the hole.”
After taking an 18-4 lead without much resistance in the first quarter, the Bobcats were feeling comfortable. The Wildcats (0-7, 0-6 WMD), however, weren’t finished yet, as the second quarter provided their largest offensive spark of the game.
Jesus Santillan-Lopez (10 points in the game) and Aaron Ashbrook (eight points) were key for the offense in the second. The duo combined for eight points in the second quarter to cut into Brethren’s lead. A late second-quarter surge by the Bobcats, however, propelled them to a lead that wouldn’t fluctuate much for the remainder of the contest.
“We played hard in that second quarter,” Oomen said. “But we kind of got away from it right before half and it killed us.”