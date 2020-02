WALKERVILLE — Walkerville's slow start cost it a shot at a win Tuesday night, as the Wildcats lost by a 60-48 score to White Cloud.

The Wildcats (3-10) stuck with the Indians most of the rest of the way, trailing by just five at halftime, but could never overcome a tough start.

Shane Achterhof led Walkerville with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jared Lopez added 11 points and seven boards. Alex Sheehy chipped in 10 points.