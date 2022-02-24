Walkerville romped over West Michigan D League foe Big Rapids Crossroads for the second time in three days Wednesday night, 89-56.
The Wildcats (3-14, 3-12 WMD) played one of their best offensive games of the season, only turning the ball over six times and piling on the points.
Jesus Santillan-Lopez had a huge game scoring, going for 31 points. Four other Wildcats got into double digits, including Fischer Brondstetter with 16. Zeontae De La Paz led in rebounds, with 12, and had 10 points. Brondstetter, Collin Chase (11 points) and Aaron Ashbrook (12 points) each grabbed seven boards, and Chase also had eight assists.