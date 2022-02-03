Walkerville hung tough early with hot shooting Wednesday night at Mason County Eastern, but its offense dried up in the second half and the Cardinals pulled away for a 77-43 West Michigan D League win.
The Wildcats (0-9, 0-8 WMD) drilled seven of their nine three-pointers for the game in the first half Wednesday, accounting for almost their entire offense in that span. MCE led just 28-23 at the break.
"They (Walkerville) haven’t won any games yet, but they are going to beat someone," MCE coach Mark Forner told the Ludington Daily News. "They have played a lot of close games. They gave us all we wanted.”
The Wildcats couldn't keep up the long-distance barrage in the second half, though, and MCE put on one of its own, going off for 49 second-half points. The Cardinals knocked down 10 triples for the game, eight of them by Wyatt Crawford, who scored a game-high 28 points.
"(Crawford) was getting too many good shots,” Walkerville coach Lee Oomen told the LDN. “(We) played hard, we just have to get over the hump. We've just got to get a win.”
Jesus Santillan-Lopez led the Wildcats with 18 points and Collin Chase added 10.
WALKERVILLE (43) Chase 3 1-2 10, Ashbrook 2 1-2 5, Shafer 1 0-0 3, Santillan-Lopez 6 2-2 18, Brandstetter 1 0-0 3, De La Paz 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 6-8 43.
MASON CO. EASTERN (77) C. Shoup 2 0-0 5, Wing 2 0-0 5, Drake 6 1-1 13, E. Shoup 12 2-4 26, Crawford 10 0-0 28. Totals 32 3-5 77.
Walkerville........12 11 9 11 — 43
M.C. Eastern....16 12 28 21 — 77
Three-point goals — Walkerville 9 (Chase 3, Shafer, Santillan-Lopez 4, Brondstetter. Mason Co. Eastern 10 (Crawford 8, C. Shoup, Wing). Total fouls — Walkerville 6, Mason Co. Eastern 11. JV score — Walkerville 41, Mason Co. Eastern 32.