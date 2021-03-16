HESPERIA — Walkerville won an intracounty battle Monday night at Hesperia by a 59-35 score.
It was the Panthers' senior night, and Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester complimented Walkerville counterpart Lee Oomen for his class on the occasion.
"Walkerville stayed consistent on the offensive end," Worcester said. "We could not generate any offensive flow or keep up on transition."
Walkerville grabbed an early lead after a quarter, 14-3, and steadily built it throughout the game.
Kile Pomeroy led all scorers with 16 points for Hesperia, while Alex Sheehy had 14 for the Wildcats.