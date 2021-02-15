WALKERVILLE — Walkerville needed a boost early Monday night, and senior Alex Sheehy was just the guy to provide it.
Sheehy drilled three early three-pointers to stake his Wildcats to an early lead, and Walkerville pulled away in the second half to pick up a 63-34 win over Hesperia in a county non-conference battle.
Walkerville (1-1) had lost its season opener to Marion after surrendering a late lead, so Sheehy's early success was the perfect spark to get the Wildcats out of whatever lull may have existed from that loss.
"When he gives us a jump start like that, it's great," Walkerville coach Lee Oomen said. "Sometimes we might struggle. We don't have a lot of offensive weapons, but when we do (shoot well), we're going to put it in. When he starts out 3-for-3, it's great."
Hesperia hung in against the Wildcats through most of the first half, despite that quick start and with some help from Walkerville giveaways. However, a six-plus minute scoring drought for Hesperia in the third quarter allowed the Wildcats to build a healthy edge.
Late in the game, Walkerville emptied the bench, and the Wildcats were able to get the entire roster into the score book. It was an unfortunate postscript for Hesperia, which needs to play good defense to win.
"The defense kind of (struggled) with communication," Hesperia coach Andrew Worcester said. "We work on communicating, switching on screens and being able to (contest), and tonight we just didn't do very well with that."
Sheehy went on to hit a fourth triple in the first half and ended up with a game-high 21 points. Jared Lopez grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, and Jesus Santillan dished out seven assists.
Santillan is big for a primary ballhandler, but after some early hiccups, he was able to find open teammates consistently.
"He did fairly well," Oomen said. "He had a few turnovers in the first half, but kind of nipped that in the bud in the second half."
Riley Taylor provided a bright spot for the Panthers with 14 points, displaying some natural ability to get to the rim. Worcester said he's hopeful Taylor can become a real force with the ball, but it will take developing the attitude that he can be.
"Once Riley believes in himself, he can really score at will," Taylor said. "We saw this in districts last year, and I was pretty excited going into this season that he would be one of our main contributors. I thought tonight he got it going early and then he got very quiet...It's getting that confidence and having that identity of, he's going to be our scorer."
The Wildcats are hoping that the win sparks them to a good showing Wednesday against a Baldwin squad that should be among the best in the West Michigan D League.
"This is just the start," Oomen said. "We have to battle with one of the better teams in the league, so hopefully this gives us a little momentum going into that one."
HESPERIA (34) Mosley 4 1-2 9, Arnold 1 2-2 4, Pomeroy 1 0-0 2, Taylor 7 0-1 14, Montague 1 0-0 3, Hernandez 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 3-5 34.
WALKERVILLE (63) Sheehy 8 1-2 21, Jo. Lopez 3 0-1 6, Tracy 2 1-1 6, Simpson 2 0-0 4, Santillan 3 0-0 6, Ja. Lopez 2 1-2 5, Brondstetter 2 0-0 5, Chase 1 0-1 3, De La Paz 1 3-3 5, Martinez 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 6-10 63.
Hesperia....... 7 10 4 13 — 34
Walkerville....16 10 12 25 — 63
Three-point goals — Hesperia 1 (Montague), Walkerville 7 (Sheehy 4, Tracy, Brondstetter, Chase). Total fouls — Hesperia 11, Walkerville 6. JV score — Walkerville 45, Hesperia 37.