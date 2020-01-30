WALKERVILLE — The Mason County Eastern Cardinals kept their West Michigan D League title hopes alive on Wednesday night at Walkerville with a hard fought win 61-55.

“Walkerville came out strong in the first half with Shane Acterhof and Alex Sheehy knocking down three-pointers,” said Mason County Eastern head coach Mark Forner. “We were tied at halftime, but we came out the third quarter and our defensive energy was much higher."

“Walkerville is a much improved team from the first time we played in December," Forner added. "Lee Oomen is an excellent coach and they will be trouble for a lot of teams in the conference the second half of the schedule.”