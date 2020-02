MARION — Walkerville eked out a big win over Marion Friday night, 39-37, to improve to 4-10 (3-9 West Michigan D League).

The Wildcats led most of the way, but Marion clawed back late and got within two points. Although Walkerville had some issues with turnovers down the stretch, it was able to hold on for the win.

Jesus Santillan led the 'Cats with 11 points, and Bryce Masterman added nine, with six rebounds.