PENTWATER — Walkerville head coach Lee Oomen could hardly contain his smile Friday night as his team notched their first win in a 58-43 bout with West Michigan D League rival Pentwater.
Exactly one week prior, the Wildcats had their homecoming festivities spoiled by Brethren, who dominated in a 40-point victory. Following that contest, Oomen cited his team’s inability to score and turnover differential as the keys to obtaining that first victory.
That first win came, though Oomen was not shy in noting one of the aforementioned keys was not a factor.
“We definitely did not do any better on turnovers,” Oomen said with a chuckle. “We did shoot well though. Jesus (Santillan-Lopez) played great on both ends of the floor, even though he had some turnovers, he really kept us in that game. Fischer knocked down some big shots early as well that helped us out.”
The senior Santillan-Lopez was a difference maker for the Wildcats, putting up a team-high 22 points, including four three-point baskets. Senior Fischer Brondstetter was a nice compliment offensively, adding 14 points of his own.
Much of the game was smooth sailing for the Wildcats, but the Falcons did make a strong push in the third quarter on the back of senior Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr. Plummer-Eisenlohr (24 points) caught fire in the third quarter, quadrupling his scoring output with a 12-point effort coming out of half. He also had nine steals for the game. Campbell Miller had 11 rebounds and six steals.
“[Plummer-Eisenlohr] can be streaky sometimes and in the first half he just wasn’t hitting his shots,” Pentwater head coach Ashley Lubera said. “I’m pleased to see that he can heat up like that because that’s what makes him dangerous.”
In desperate need of a momentum swing to stave off a Falcon comeback, Walkerville turned to sophomore Collin Chase, who knocked down a buzzer-beating three-point basket to push their lead to 18 heading into the final eight minutes.
“That was huge for us heading into the final quarter,” Oomen said. “Plummer was starting to get going and that was our key tonight. We had to stop him and not give up the open shots. I think we did a good job on him considering he had 30 points on us the first time we played.”
Walkerville’s win moves them to 1-9 on the year (1-7 WMD), while Pentwater falls to 2-6 (2-5 WMD). Oomen, with a win under his belt, is ready for more.
“This feels great, but we need more,” Oomen said. “We’ve got a big week coming up with some competitive games that we should be able to pick up a few more wins.”