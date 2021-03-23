CUSTER — Marion edged Walkerville Tuesday night in a district semifinal, 54-51.
The Wildcats (3-11) trailed 32-29 at halftime, and had a deeper deficit heading into the fourth quarter. Marion (5-7) had a five-point lead at that point. Marion went 5-of-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory.
Walkerville was led by Alex Sheehy with 18 points followed by Jared Lopez with 16 points. Marion was led by Mason Salisbury with 14 points, followed by Riley Moggo with 11.
WALKERVILLE (51) Chase 1 0-1 3, Sheehy 7 2-4 18, Jo. Lopez 1 0-0 2, Simpson 1 0-0 2, Santillan 2 0-0 5, Ja. Lopez 7 2-3 16, Brandstetter 1 0-0 3, De La Paz 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 4-8 51.
MARION (54) Seeley 1 0-0 3, Peterson 4 0-0 9, Salisbury 4 5-6 14, Yowell 3 0-0 7, Prielipp 2 4-4 8, Moggo 3 2-5 11, Jenema 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 11-15 54.
Walkerville....17 12 7 15 — 51
Marion..........13 19 9 13 — 54
Three-point goals — Walkerville 5 (Chase, Sheehy 2, Santillan, Brandstatter), Marion 4 (Seeley, Peterson, Salisbury, Yowell). Total fouls — Walkerville 14, Marion 14.