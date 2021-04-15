CUSTER — Walkerville had a great day at Wednesday's opening West Michigan D League jamboree, held at Mason County Eastern. The Wildcat boys took the top spot in the meet, and the girls finished in second place.
Pentwater did not compete, as the school was on a seven-day pause of in-person learning and athletics at the time.
The Wildcats had several impressive performances, highlighted by Alex Sheehy in the boys' meet. Sheehy earned two first-place finishes individually, in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, and also was on the first-place 400 relay team along with Alex Mendoza, Jesus Santillan and Jose Lopez. Sheehy also helped the 1,600 relay team take second place, with Aaron Ashbrook, Mendoza and Lopez.
Jared Lopez, throwing for the first time, took first place in both shot put and discus, and Mason Simpson won in the 300 hurdles. Ashbrook added second-place finishes in the long jump and the 1,600.
In the girls' meet, Mykaela Berumen won both the 100 and 200-meter dashes and helped the 400 relay team win as well, alongside Jenna Drum, Zamorah De La Paz and Sarah Sierra. De La Paz also picked up a win in the 400 and finished second in the 100. Sierra added a second-place finish in the shot put; like Lopez, she was throwing for the first time.