Walkerville principal and athletic director Joe Conkle confirmed to Oceana’s Herald-Journal Monday that the school will not field a boys soccer team in the fall.
Coach Ralph Achterhof expressed concern last fall that the Wildcats would not be able to play in 2021 because the 15-player roster included nine seniors and interest did not appear to be building in the lower grades.
All is not lost for Wildcat soccer, however, as Conkle said the school will attempt to have a girls soccer team in the spring. The Walkerville team could not have played last fall without an influx of girls who came out to play, and if all goes well the Wildcat women will get their shot on the pitch in 2022.
The OHJ had not been able to reach Conkle or Achterhof for further comment at press time, but will attempt to again for next week’s issue.