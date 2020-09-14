FREMONT — Walkerville cross-country got its season underway Saturday at the Fremont Hill & Bale Invitational. The Wildcats were unable to score in the event.
Like many cross-country events this year, the Hill & Bale was split into two races to accommodate MHSAA restrictions on the size of a single race. The Hill & Bale then combined the results of the two races together for scoring purposes.
Returning all-state senior Alex Sheehy led the Wildcat boys, coming in 15th place with a time of 18:35.8. Walkerville's other two runners were Collin Chase and Aaron Ashbrook, who took 51st and 53rd respectively in times of 22:39.6 and 24:38.3.
In the girls' event, Julie Sheehy finished 46th in a time of 27:02.3, and eighth-grader Addison Tienda made her varsity debut by placing 56th in a time of 33:53.4.