Walkerville has advanced to the regional semifinals in the MHSAA state girls basketball tournament after Muskegon Catholic was forced to withdraw due to COVID-19 protocols.
Crusaders' coach Adam Callow confirmed to the OHJ Friday afternoon that the team has to quarantine and is unable to play in Friday's scheduled district finals game, which was set to be played at Calvary Christian.
The Wildcats will next take the court at Monday's regional semifinal, set for approximately 7 p.m. at Mendon between the winner of tonight's Zion Christian vs. Martin district title game.