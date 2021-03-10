WALKERVILLE — Walkerville had been struggling with its energy level in recent games, but that wasn't a problem Tuesday as the Wildcats defeated Marion 55-46 in West Michigan D League play.
"We finally played an inspired game," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. "We played great on defense, and Jenna Drum was the energy for us early and throughout the game. She set the pace playing full court and stifling Marion's guards. This led to many turnovers and easy baskets."
Mykaela Berumen, as usual, led the Walkerville (5-5, 5-2 WMD) offense with 27 points; Pascavis said she is nearing the 1,000-point mark for her career. Zamorah De La Paz and Grace Chase each added 13.
"Mitxi Santillan had some crucial rebounds for us underneath the basket and started the break for us many times in the game, being the vocal leader for us also," Pascavis said. "Probably one of the better games I have had with this group, so heading into the district week, I'm happy we have somewhat turned the ship around."