Walkerville completed a season sweep of Bear Lake Thursday night with a 41-33 victory, improving to 6-6 overall and 6-5 in the West Michigan D League.
Zamorah De La Paz and Julie Sheehy piloted the Wildcat offense, as De La Paz scored 20 points and Sheehy added 13. On defense, Iroha Yamaguchi was out, but Jehara Davis was a force inside, grabbing double-digit rebounds, and Macy Garrett and Taylor Carr played good defensive games as well.
"We made some key shots down the stretch in the fourth, with Sheehy hitting a couple crucial shots and also De La Paz hitting some inside shots," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said.