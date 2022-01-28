Walkerville continued its recent hot streak Thursday night, knocking off rival Pentwater on the road 48-32.
The Falcons dominated the first quarter, but Walkerville (5-6, 5-5 West Michigan D League) grabbed the lead for good by outscoring the hosts 17-4 in the second with its stingy defense. Iroha Yamaguchi was key to that run, drilling three-pointers on three straight possessions.
"This really got us going and we kind of got our step back and maintained the lead from there," Wildcats' coach Marc Pascavis said. "Jehara Davis was great once again controlling the boards and also defending their girls inside the lane."
The game remained close into the fourth quarter, but again the Wildcats controlled play in the final eight minutes with a 13-1 scoring run. Walkerville was able to bleed clock for much of the quarter and force Pentwater (1-7, 1-5 WMD) to foul to extend the game.
Zamorah De La Paz led Walkerville with 20 points, and Yamaguchi had 13. For the Falcons, Mikaylyn Kenney scored 12 points and had 15 rebounds. Sam Schaefer had eight boards and Mackenna Hasil had seven.