MANISTEE — Walkerville edged Manistee Catholic in a close battle Thursday night, 48-43, to remain undefeated in West Michigan D League play.
Mykaela Berumen knocked in some clutch free throws for Walkerville late in the game to preserve the win. The Wildcats scored the game's final six points.
The Wildcats (3-1, 3-0 WMD) took an early lead behind easy baskets and had to hold on for the win as the Sabers defended better in the second half and forced Walkerville to win the game with jump shots.
"Zamorah De La Paz came into the game in the end of the first quarter and gave us some spark we needed to win the game and also gave us some very important baskets late with some athletic moves under the hoop," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. "Mitxi Santillan provided some much-needed physical rebounds and toughness under the basket in the game to control the boards."
Berumen led the Wildcats with 19 points, and Zamorah De La Paz added 16.