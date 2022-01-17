Walkerville took a big step toward getting back into the West Michigan D League race Friday night, knocking off Brethren on the road, 49-37.
"Great all-around effort from the girls," Wildcats' coach Marc Pascavis said. "We kept Brethren from getting a lot of inside shots and rebounded pretty well."
Iroha Yamaguchi "caught fire" for the Wildcats (3-4, 3-3 WMD), Pascavis said, and led the way with 17 points. Zamorah De La Paz added 16 points.
"Julie Sheehy played great defense and caused a lot of heartache for the Brethren team," Pascavis said.