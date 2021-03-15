BEAR LAKE — Walkerville stifled Bear Lake's offense Friday night and earned a 49-7 win in West Michigan D League action.
Mykaela Berumen led the way for the Wildcats with 26 points, and Zamorah De La Paz added 17. The story, however, was the Walkerville defense, which kept the Lakers from breaking single digits despite extended time for some Wildcat reserves in the game.
"It was nice to see Macy Garrett and Alina Mendoza and Taylor Carr see a lot more action," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. "They all played great and chipped in. We also need them for the upcoming districts to possibly play more minutes. The team is starting to gain some momentum at the right time."