A slow start doomed Walkerville Friday night in its season opener, as the Wildcats lost to Mason County Eastern 39-26.
The Wildcats' planned season opener against Hesperia last Tuesday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Walkerville program. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 8.
Walkerville was blanked in the first quarter and trailed 13-0 when it ended. The 'Cats were able to get a little offense going from there, but could get no closer than eight points the rest of the game.
Macy Garrett led the Wildcats with 12 points. Hillary Howe had 18 points for MCE and Corinna Hernandez added 16.
MASON CO. EASTERN (39) Howe 7 1-3 18, Fuster 1 1-2 3, Harry 1 0-4 2, Hernandez 5 3-8 16. Totals 14 5-17 39.
WALKERVILLE (26) Sheehy 2 0-0 4, Garrett 5 1-1 12, Carr 0 2-2 2, Davis 4 0-1 8. Totals 11 3-4 26.
M.C. Eastern....13 4 7 15 — 39
Walkerville......... 0 7 9 10 — 26
Three-point goals — Mason Co. Eastern 6 (Howe 3, Hernandez 3), Walkerville 1 (Garrett). Total fouls — Mason Co. Eastern 9, Walkerville 17. Fouled out — Mason County Eastern: Fuster. Walkerville: Conklin. JV score — Walkerville 21, Mason Co. Eastern 19.