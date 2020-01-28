WALKERVILLE — Walkerville seemed to battle through a few fits and starts Tuesday night against non-league foe Holton, but the Wildcats kept it together enough to earn another win, 54-44.

Walkerville's most dominant stretch of the game came in the second quarter coming out of a timeout. Coach Marc Pascavis hadn't liked the way his team had looked on offense to that point, and with a 16-12 lead, his team needed a boost of energy.

"It seemed like after that timeout, we upped the ante a little bit," Pascavis said. "Our energy was a little faster. We took care of the ball, less turnovers. We were a little bit out of position here and there, and we made a couple of corrections."

