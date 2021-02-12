MESICK — Led by senior star Mykaela Berumen, Walkerville opened a season of high expectations with an impressive road win over Mesick Thursday, 53-42.
Berumen was spectacular offensively in the win, going for 30 points.
"Mickey was hitting from all over the court, and we had Grace (Chase) hitting threes from all over the court," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said (Chase had 11 points). "We caught fire and really never stopped hitting the tough shots."
On defense, Mitxi Santillan played impressively in the post, grabbing rebounds and preventing the Bulldogs from getting a rhythm on offense. She also sparked many a fast break with some good passing.
"I was happy to be back in action, and we played with great energy," Pascavis said.