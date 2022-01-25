WALKERVILLE — Now that the Walkerville Wildcats are finally at full strength, they feel good about where they are and where they can go. They saw a glimpse of it Tuesday night in a 48-34 win over Marion that coach Marc Pascavis called “the best game we’ve played all year long by far.”
The ‘Cats (5-6, 5-5 West Michigan D League) have for a few years now been a team whose best offense starts on defense, where they can knock the ball loose and start fast breaks, and that was true again Tuesday, as Zamorah De La Paz and Julie Sheehy in particular raced downcourt time and time again for easy layups after forcing turnovers or grabbing rebounds. De La Paz had the team’s first seven points and wound up with a game-high 23, and Sheehy added 13.
“I was calling a lot of clear-outs for Zamorah, because they don’t really have anybody that can stop her,” Pascavis said. “In the last couple games, she’s been getting in there, doing her thing and getting a lot of easy shots for us. We played Mason County Eastern Friday and they weren’t falling, but tonight she made some nice shots.”
Marion briefly made things interesting late in the first quarter, but a fast-break basket by Sheehy in the final seconds sparked a run early in the second that forced a Marion timeout. The ‘Cats were up 19-7 by then and led by double digits the rest of the way.
The Walkerville defense had struggled to slow down Eagles’ center Georgia Meyer in the teams’ first meeting, a 48-27 loss, but had much more success doing it Tuesday, holding her to 11 points. De La Paz was injured for that first meeting, and her presence made all the difference.
“She makes a real difference,” Pascavis said. “She’s so athletic that she can get in there and cause havoc. Defensively, she’s top-notch. She can get in there and guard anybody. She can guard centers. She does everything for us.”
Another key piece has been Iroha Yamaguchi, who began the season on JV but was quickly brought up to the varsity. She only had six points Tuesday, but she’s had a couple of big games already and looks very comfortable playing at varsity speed.
“In practice, she does not miss,” Pascavis said. “She’ll launch from three and she’ll make eight out of 10. It’s amazing. She’s a great shooter. She sees the court...She does everything. She’s the third part we’ve been kind of missing.”
With Jehara Davis cleaning up the mess down low — Pascavis said she had a game earlier this season with 28 rebounds — Walkerville seems to have most everything it needs to play well as the second round of conference games approaches. If Davis can start adding some more scoring to her imposing paint presence, Pascavis thinks his team can really be scary.
“She’s just a force underneath there,” Pascavis said. “If we can get her to score a little more, I think we can play with anyone in the league.”
MARION (34) Moggo 4 0-2 8, Meyer 5 1-8 11, Sutten 2 0-0 5, Henderson 0 2-2 2, Krohmar 0 1-2 1, Kiger 1 0-0 2, Bear 2 0-3 4, Dean 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 5-19 34.
WALKERVILLE (48) Sheehy 6 1-2 13, De La Paz 10 2-6 23, Yamaguchi 3 0-0 6, Carr 0 2-6 2, Davis 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 5-14 48.
Marion.......... 7 5 9 13 — 34
Walkerville....13 12 13 10 — 48
Three-point goals — Marion 1 (Sutten), Walkerville 1 (De La Paz). Total fouls — Marion 13, Walkerville 14. Fouled out — Henderson, Davis.