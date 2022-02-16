Walkerville got a big scoring night from Julie Sheehy in a 59-37 West Michigan D League win over Big Rapids Crossroads Tuesday.
Sheehy went for 25 points, leading three Wildcats in double figures. Iroha Yamaguchi added 16 points and Zamorah De La Paz chipped in 10.
Sheehy got many of her points on fast breaks as the Wildcats were able to again utilize their press defense to create turnovers and easy opportunities on offense. Yamaguchi set her up with several assists.
"We played a much more balanced game tonight, scoring on a lot of layups," Wildcats' coach Marc Pascavis said. "We struggled a bit last game against their guards, so we had to focus on keeping the pressure on them and not let them have time to set up and think. As a team they all played great, in-your-face defense for 32 minutes for the win."