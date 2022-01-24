Only three Walkerville players scored Friday night at Mason County Eastern, and the Wildcats took a 48-30 West Michigan D League loss as a result.
Zamorah De La Paz led the Wildcats (3-6, 3-5 WMD) with 13 points, and Iroha Yamaguchi added 11. Julie Sheehy, the third Wildcat scorer, had six points.
Walkerville rallied from a rough first half to get within six points of MCE at the end of the third quarter, but ran out of gas after that.
WALKERVILLE (30) Sheehy 3 0-0 6, De La Paz 5 2-4 13, Yamaguchi 4 2-4 11. Totals 12 4-8 30.
MASON CO. EASTERN (48) Codman 5 0-0 11, Howe 1 1-1 3, Shoup 0 3-4 3, Fuster 1 0-0 2, Alvesteffer 4 1-3 9, Harry 1 0-2 2, Hernandez 7 1-4 18. Totals: 19 6-14 48.
Walkerville........ 4 3 17 6 — 30
M.C. Eastern....11 9 10 18 — 48
Three-point goals — Walkerville 2 (De La Paz, Yamaguchi), Mason Co. Eastern 4 (Codman, Hernandez 3). Total fouls – Walkerville 14, Mason Co. Eastern 11. Fouled out — Walkerville: Carr. JV score — Mason Co. Eastern 16, Walkerville 15.