Less than a week after taking a lopsided defeat to Manistee Catholic, Walkerville turned around that result in a big way Thursday night and knocked off the West Michigan D League-leading Sabers on the road, 45-40.
Walkerville (9-8, 8-7 WMD) focused on harassing the Sabers' post players, and that move, along with good rebounding, enabled the Wildcats to pull the upset.
"Zamorah De La Paz and Julie Sheehy handled their full court pressure pretty well and they both led the way offensively, hitting clutch shots from all over the court," Walkerville coach Marc Pascavis said. "Defensively we slowed them down inside and out, limiting them to one shot with the stellar rebounding and hard work from Jehara Davis."
De La Paz led the Walkerville offense with 18 points, and Sheehy added 13.