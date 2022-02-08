WALKERVILLE — After a slow start, Walkerville got going by doing what it does best: Pressure the heck out of the opponent.
The Wildcats didn’t score a first-quarter field goal, but dominated the final three quarters of a 60-26 win over county foe Hesperia Tuesday night. Senior Zamorah De La Paz, as usual, was the driving force, scoring 28 points and being a menace on defense.
“She’s been playing probably the best I’ve seen her play in the three, four years I’ve had her,” Wildcats’ coach Marc Pascavis said. “Her shot’s really looking nice and she’s playing good defense like always.”
Walkerville (7-6) trailed 6-2 after the first quarter, not sinking a basket and only going 2-of-7 at the free throw line. That quickly changed in the second quarter as the Wildcats turned up the heat on defense.
The Walkerville offense can do enough to get by in the half-court, but the ‘Cats are at their best when live-ball turnovers forced by De La Paz or Julie Sheehy can lead to a fast break, and that was the case again Tuesday. Several times Sheehy took off to the basket when the ball came loose for easy scores. De La Paz had a personal 6-0 run in the second half by forcing two straight turnovers in the backcourt.
“Our offense runs off turnovers,” Pascavis said. “If we don’t get turnovers, it’s going to be a battle and a low-scoring battle. The full-court press and hopefully get some turnovers, and it happened today.”
Walkerville’s speed was a lot for the more methodical Hesperia team to handle, and it led to some quick foul trouble, especially for Emmet Tinkham. The Panthers’ top scorer fouled out of the game in the first minute of the third quarter, and the already-struggling Hesperia offense faced an even harder time.
“It was hard to get any sort of flow established,” Hesperia coach Vince Grodus said. “A very choppy, physical, uneven sort of game...We got buried in fouls so early. It took us out of what we wanted to do. All credit goes to them. They shot the ball, they played aggressively and they made us turn the ball over.”
Frustration clearly seeped in for Hesperia (2-11) later in the game as Walkerville didn’t ease up one bit, getting in the Panthers’ faces with the press. Grodus said the team is still working on controlling what it can control, and noted the length of the season to date. For Hesperia, suffering through its second five-game losing skid of the season, it’s likely felt longer.
“We’re at that point of the season where we’ve been at this for over three months, and it grinds you down a little bit, especially in a game that you think you have a shot at winning,” Grodus said. “We played pretty well in the first quarter and then it all slips away, and it’s a feeling of frustration that we need to learn how to control. That’s on us. There’s nothing else. It’s us.”
Walkerville, which has won six of eight since getting De La Paz back from injury, is growing in confidence. The Wildcats are at full strength, playing well and itching to defend last year’s district title. Pascavis gives a lot of credit to the emergence of Iroha Yamaguchi, who had 10 points Tuesday and takes some heat off Sheehy and De La Paz.
“That’s been the biggest thing that I can come up with,” Pasacavis said. “Iroha sees the court so well, makes some nice passes and just controls everything. Zamorah doesn’t have to have the whole load of scoring, though she did today anyway. It’s just nice having her on varsity. It makes a big difference.”
Sheehy had 14 points for Walkerville. Emma Joppich paced Hesperia with 10 points.
HESPERIA (26) A. Joppich 2 2-4 6, Evans 0 0-1 0, Milner 1 0-0 2, Slater 2 0-0 4, E. Joppich 4 2-4 10, Merrill 1 0-0 2, Tinkham 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 4-11 26.
WALKERVILLE (60) Sheehy 6 2-7 14, De La Paz 12 3-6 28, Davis 1 0-0 2, Carr 2 1-3 6, Yamaguchi 3 3-7 10. Totals 24 9-23 60.
Hesperia.......6 3 11 6 — 26
Walkerville....2 21 20 17 — 60
Three-point goals — Walkerville 3 (De La Paz, Carr, Yamaguchi). Total fouls — Hesperia 20, Walkerville 16. Fouled out — Tinkham, Davis. Technical foul — Slater.